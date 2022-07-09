Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | MLS 2022-23

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Chicago Fire play host to Columbus Crew at the Soldier Field Stadium on Sunday.

The Crew head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five outings and will look to keep that run going.

Chicago's struggles in the MLS continued last Monday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to San Jose Earthquakes.

They have now lost four consecutive away games, but they now return home, where they have won their last two. With 17 points from 18 games, Chicago are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with DC United.

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew were denied their first successive league victory since February, as they were held to a goalless draw by Philadelphia Union on Monday.

They head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC in May. Columbus are tenth in the Conference standings, picking up 22 points from 17 games.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 67 meetings between the two teams, Chicago boast a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Columbus have picked up 21 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Chicago are unbeaten in their last nine home games against the Crew, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in 2015.

The Fire head into the weekend on a run of consecutive home victories, seeing off DC United and Philadelphia Union.

Columbus are unbeaten in their last five outings, picking up two wins and three draws.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Chicago have found their rhythm on home turf in recent weeks, winning their last two games at the Soldier Field Stadium. They are unbeaten in nine straight home games against the Crew. So they could keep this fine run going by claiming all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-0 Columbus Crew.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner-kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far