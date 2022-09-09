Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Chicago Fire and Inter Miami will go head-to-head at the Toyota Park on Saturday in the MLS.

The Fire head into the weekend winless in their last five league outings and will look to snap this run.

Chicago failed to find their feet on Saturday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Columbus Crew. They have now failed to win their last five league games, picking up two draws and losing three.

With 32 points from 29 games, Chicago are 13th in the East, level on points with 12th-placed Charlotte FC.

Meanwhile, Miami were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last time out, as they were beaten 1-0 by Columbus Crew. That followed a 3-1 loss against New York Red Bulls on August 28, which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 36 points from 28 games, Miami are ninth in the East, three points off seventh-placed Cincinnati in the final playoffs spot.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Chicago and Miami, with both teams claiming a win from their last three meetings.

Their most recent meeting came on February 27, where the spoils were shared in an uneventful goalless draw at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Chicago have failed to taste victory in their last five games, picking up two points from a possible 15.

"He came up with another great performance – again." Gabriel Slonina continues to impress in goal for the Chicago Fire.

IMiami head into the weekend on a run of two defeats, scoring one goal and conceding four since a 2-1 win over Toronto FC on August 21.

The Herons have managed just one win in their last 12 away games across competitions, losing eight and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction

Chicago have struggled to grind out results of late and head into Saturday on a run of two draws and three defeats from their last five games. Miami have also run out of steam in recent weeks, so the spoils could be shared here.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Inter Miami

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Miami’s lash five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Chicago's last five games.)

