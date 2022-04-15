Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting tips | 16th April 2022

Chicago Fire entertain LA Galaxy at Soldier Field in a non-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home side failed to score for the second game in a row as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Orlando City last time around. With this loss, they find themselves in sixth place in the league standings.

LA Galaxy made it two wins in a row as they overcame bitter rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in another edition of a high-profile El Trafico last Sunday. Javier Hernandez scored his fifth goal of the campaign as he helped them retain second place in the Western Conference standings.

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 51 times across all competitions so far, with the first meeting in this fixture dating back to 1998. The visiting side have a 24-19 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts are without a win against the charter club since 2010 and their last win at home in this fixture came in 2008.

Chicago Fire have the joint-best defensive record in the league this term, conceding just two goals in their six games. On the flip side, they have the joint-worst attacking record in the league as well, scoring just five goals.

LA Galaxy boast the best pass accuracy in their league, completing 85% of their passes this season.

Chicago have failed to score in six of their last eight MLS games.

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The hosts went undefeated in their first five games of the season but a lack of goals in these fixtures has seen them drop to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy



Relive Saturday's El Tráfico through our LA is Blue, White & 𝔊oldRelive Saturday's El Tráfico through our @wingstop Match Recap. LA is Blue, White & 𝔊old ✨Relive Saturday's El Tráfico through our @wingstop Match Recap. https://t.co/uayni6kHqp

LA Galaxy will be buoyed by their win against rivals and Western Conference leaders LAFC, so the odds of them extending their unbeaten record against the hosts to 12 games look good.

Given the form of the two sides, the game should be a low-scoring affair and we predict the visitors will secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-1 LA Galaxy

Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Javier Hernández to score anytime - Yes (The Mexican has five goals to his name this season).

Edited by Peter P