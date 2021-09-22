Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to avoid a fourth defeat on the trot in the MLS, Chicago Fire welcome New England Revolution to Soldier Field Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a three-game unbeaten run and will be looking to resume their charge for the title.

Chicago Fire’s horrid run of results continued last Sunday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal.

In a one-sided affair at the Saputo Stadium, Romell Quioto struck on the hour mark before Carlos Teran scored an own goal 20 minutes later to widen the margin.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Men in Red, who were beaten by Sporting Kansas City and DC United in their two previous outings.

Raphael Wicky’s side are 12th in the Eastern Conference table and this has been down to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 40 goals so far.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution were denied a third straight victory last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Columbus Crew.

Following an uneventful first half, the game sparked to life after the restart as Gyasi Zardes broke the deadlock in the 58th minute before Adam Buksa restored parity four minutes later.

Bruce Arena’s men have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and are currently on course for the conference title.

The Revs are first on the log with a wide 10-point cushion on second-placed Sporting Kansas City, who have a game in hand.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

Chicago Fire boast a slightly better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their previous 72 encounters. The Revs have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared on 15 different occasions.

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Team News

Chicago Fire

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo and Kenneth Kronholm, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

New England Revolution head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Gustavo Bou has been on song for the Revs this season, netting 12 goals and three assists in 22 appearances. The Argentine will be one to watch out for on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran; Luka Stojanovic; Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Boris Sekulic; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction

Chicago Fire find themselves at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference table after an underwhelming campaign. They are currently 12th, just five points above the relegation zone.

In stark contrast, New England Revolution lead the way in the division and we anticipate they will continue their charge for the title by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-3 New England Revolution

Edited by Peter P