Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2022

Chicago Fire will invite New York City FC to the Toyota Stadium in MLS Eastern Conference action on Sunday.

The hosts are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings and saw their six-game undefeated run come to an end against leaders Philadelphia Union. The game ended in a 4-1 defeat for Chicago Fire as Christopher Matthew Mueller scored a consolation goal for them in the second half.

The visitors have fallen to third place in the standings as they are winless in their last four games, suffering a defeat in their last three games. They fell to a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Charlotte last time around. Maxime Chanot scored the consolation goal for the visitors in that game.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 17 times in the MLS and as expected, the visitors enjoy a 9-3 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, all three of Chicago's wins have come at home. New York City have just two wins to their name in their trips to Toyota Stadium and three games have ended in draws.

New York City are on a two-game winning streak in this fixture and recorded a 1-0 win when the two sides met earlier this season at the Yankee Stadium in May.

New York City FC have conceded at least three goals in their last three MLS matches while Chicago have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches in the competition.

Chicago have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four matches against New York City FC in all competitions.

New York City FC have the best-attacking record in the Eastern Conference with 46 goals to their name while Chicago have the joint-worst attacking record alongside Orlando City and DC United, scoring 28 goals this season so far.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction

Chicago Fire have been the better side in home fixtures against their eastern rivals and this season, they have lost just three times at home. With that in mind, they should be able to produce a strong display here.

New York City have lost their last three games but have scored five in that period and are expected to find the back of the net in this match. Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 New York City FC

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Under/over 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5

