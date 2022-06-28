Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June | MLS 2022

MLS Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union will travel to Soldier Field to place last-placed Chicago Fire in the league on Wednesday.

Philadelphia are undefeated in their last nine MLS games since a 2-1 loss away at Toronto. They have picked up just two wins in that period but remain two points atop the standings. In a crucial top-of-the-table fixture, they defeated New York City FC last time around.

Chicago, meanwhile, have just one win since March and have lost seven times in their last nine league games. With 14 points, they are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in the MLS. Philadelphia have been the better side in this fixture with 14 wins against their western rivals. The home team are not far behind in the head-to-head record with nine wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

The last two meetings between the two teams have ended in draws. Philadelphia had won five of the previous six meetings.

Chicago have collected just six points and have just one win since the start of April, the lowest tally in both categories in the league.

Chicago have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games against Philadelphia across competitions.

Philadelphia have conceded the fewest goals from open play (seven) this season, while Chicago have scored the fewest goals from open play (eight).

Only New York Red Bulls (70%) have a worst passing accuracy (70.4%) than Philadelphia this season.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Chicago have a lengthy list of absentees. Xherdan Shaqiri is a key absentee and has not featured in the last four games for the club. Chicago have scored just one goal in the absence of their Swiss winger.

They secured a 1-0 win against DC United in their previous home game in the MLS but are expected to struggle against Philadelphia.

The DOOPS have scored at least once in all their away games in the MLS this season, so the odds of them finding the back of the net look good. They boast the best defensive record in the league (12 goals conceded in 16 games), but a clean sheet here looks unlikely.

Philadelphia should face no problems in making quick work of the bottom-placed team.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Philadelphia Union.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Philadelphia Union to score in the first half - Yes

