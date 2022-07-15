Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | MLS 2022

Chicago Fire will entertain the Seattle Sounders at Soldier Field in a non-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home team returned to winning ways after two losses in a row in the league last time around. Jhon Duran bagged a first-half brace to deliver a 2-0 win for his side. With that victory, they moved to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have faced back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings. They failed to score for the second game in a row as Nashville eked out a narrow 1-0 win, with in-form Hany Mukhtar scoring the only goal of the game in the 44th minute.

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Seattle Sounders have a better record in this fixture with 10 wins to their name. Chicago have managed to defeat their western rivals just three times while the remaining four games have ended in draws.

Just two meetings between them have ended in goalless draws, so the odds of the two sides finding the back of the net look good.

Seattle Sounders have played the fewest draws in the league this season (2) while no team has won fewer games than Chicago Fire this season (5).

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Seattle's last 10 away games. Chicago have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six home matches against Seattle in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in the last three games in that period.

Only Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami have scored fewer goals (19 apiece) in the MLS this season than Chicago (20).

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Chicago Fire have been solid in their recent home games and have three wins in their last four home fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in these wins. Seattle Sounders have failed to score in their last two games in the competition and that poor form in front of goal is expected to continue here, as they have accumulated just five shots on target in their last two games.

Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a win looks to be on the cards for the hosts in this fixture and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-0 Seattle Sounders

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5.

