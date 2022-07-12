Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | MLS 2022-23

Separated by just two points in the lower echelons of the Eastern Conference standings, Chicago Fire and Toronto FC will lock horns at the Soldier Field on Thursday.

The Fire will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having lost their last four clashes since 2020.

Chicago were denied a third home win on the spin, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Columbus Crew on Sunday.

They have now lost three of their last four MLS outings, managing just two wins across competitions since the start of April. This poor run means the Fire are languishing at rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, picking up 17 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, Toronto failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by San Jose Earthquakes.

They have now failed to taste victory in three outings, picking up a draw and two losses since a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on June 29. Toronto have picked up five wins, four draws and ten losses in their 19 games so far to occupy 12th place in the conference standings.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 34 meetings between the two teams.

Chicago have picked up nine wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Chicago head into Thursday on a four-game winning streak against Toronto, stretching back to a 2-0 defeat in February 2020.

Toronto are winless in their last three outings, picking up one point from a possible nine.

The Fire have the Eastern Conference’s worst attacking record, scoring 18 goals in 19 games so far.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto will back themselves to see off Chicago once again, having won each of their last four meetings. However, both teams head into the game in similar form, so the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Toronto FC.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six meetings).

