Cincinnati vs Atlanta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2022

Cincinnati will entertain Atlanta United at the TQL Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday.

Both teams returned to winning ways in their previous league outings. Cincinnati's seven-game winless run came to an end with a shock 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union. Atlanta, meanwhile, secured their second win in five games, eking out a narrow 2-1 win over Western Conference club Seattle Sounders.

Cincinnati are sixth in the standings with 30 points, while Atlanta are 12th although only four points separate the two teams.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in the MLS. Cincinnati have one win and five losses in this fixture. Three games have ended in draws, including a goalless one earlier this season.

Cincinnati's only win in this fixture came away in 2020. They're without a win at home against Atlanta.

Atlanta have failed to win their last nine MLS away games, while Cincinnati are undefeated in their last six home outings.

Cincinnati have not kept a clean sheet at home in this fixture, while Atlanta have kept only one ontheir three trips to Cincinnati.

Only last-placed DC United have conceded more goals (47) than Cincinnati (43) in the Eastern Conference this season.

Only Philadelphia (41) and New York City FC (43) have scored more goals than Cincinnati (40).

Only DC United (6) have picked up fewer wins than Atlanta (7) in the Eastern Conference this season.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta Prediction

Atlanta have picked up just one win on their travels this season and are expected to struggle here. Cincinnati are unbeaten at home since June but have kept just two clean sheets in this period.

Atlanta have failed to score in their last two away games but have a solid record against Cincinnati and should score at least a goal here. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's solid home form indicates they're unlikely to lose, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-1 Atlanta.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Brandon Vazquez to score anytime - Yes.

