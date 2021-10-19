Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Cincinnati host Chicago Fire at TQL Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Cincinnati are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference table and have been terrible this season. Tyrone Marshall's side are on a seven-game losing streak and will hope to turn things around against fellow strugglers Chicago.

Chicago Fire have been inconsistent this season. Raphael Wicky's side are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, eight points above their opponents.

The Fire will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution last time out. It will be a great opportunity for them to secure three points against a poor Cincinnati side on Thursday.

Both sides have had dismal campaigns so far and will be looking to pick up an important win on Thursday.

Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Cincinnati slightly edge the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Chicago Fire only winning one.

Cincinnati came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June. Alvaro Barreal's goal was enough to secure the three points on the night.

Cincinnati Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Team News

Sekulic will be a huge miss for Chicago

Cincinnati

CIncinnati have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Orlando City last time out. Maikel van der Werff is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Carlos Teran and Boris Sekulic are still out injured for Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, Kenneth Kronholm is back in training, having recovered from an ACL injury.

Injured: Carlos Teran, Boris Sekulic

Doubtful: Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Przemyslaw Tyton; Nick Haggund, Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron; Isaac Atanga, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Zico Bailey; Alvaro Barreal, Luciano Acosta; Brenner da Silva

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Johan Kappelhof; Federico Navarro; Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Jhon Espinoza; Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers

Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Although both teams have been woeful this season, it's hard to see Cincinnati picking up any points from this game.

We predict a tight game, with the Chicago Fire coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cincinnati 0-1 Chicago FIre

Edited by Peter P