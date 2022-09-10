Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Cincinnati will entertain the San Jose Earthquakes at the TQL Stadium in their upcoming non-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home team are very much in contention to qualify for the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They are undefeated in their last eight games and played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC last time around. They just need to avoid dropping points in their upcoming games to stay in the race for the playoff spot.

San Jose Earthquakes are second from the bottom in the Western Conference standings and are out of contention for the playoff spot. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous outing.

Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just once in the MLS, with the meeting taking place at PayPal Park in 2019. San Jose recorded a 1-0 win in that home game and Cincinnati will be looking to return the favor here.

Cincinnati form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Cincinnati

League assist-leader Luciano Acosta returns from a yellow card suspension in this game while Beckham Sunderland and Kenneth Vermeer are out of the match with a concussion and muscle injury respectively.

Injured: Beckham Sunderland, Kenneth Vermeer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Gilbert Fuentes, Ousseni Bouda, and Casey Walls are confirmed absentees for the visiting side while the involvement of Will Richmond, Carlos Akapo and Judson is doubtful.

Injured: Gilbert Fuentes, Ousseni Bouda, Casey Walls

Doubtful: Will Richmond, Carlos Akapo, Judson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XIs

Cincinnati (3-4-1-2): Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy; Raymon Gaddis, Yuya Kubo, John Nelson, Luciano Acosta; Álvaro Barreal; Brandon Vazquez, Dominique Badji

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Nathan, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Jan Gregus; Cade Cowell, Jamiro Monteiro, Cristian Espinoza; Jeremy Ebobisse

Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The hosts are on an eight-game unbeaten streak at the moment and they are undefeated at home since June, though only three of those games have been wins. The Earthquakes have picked up just one win in their travels this term and failed to score in their last away game against Sporting Kansas City.

A lot has changed since their last meeting in 2019 and, considering the form of the two sides, Cincinnati should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

