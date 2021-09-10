Cincinnati vs Toronto prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

FC Cincinnati entertain Toronto FC at TQL Stadium in MLS 2021 Eastern Conference action on Saturday.

In this bottom-of-the-table clash, both clubs will be hoping to return to winning ways, with Cincinnati's last win coming all the way back in June and Toronto recording a win in July.

In their last game, Cincinnati suffered a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami while Toronto were defeated 3-1 by arch-rivals Montreal.

With the return of MLS play on the horizon, here's how your Reds fared on international duty 🌎 — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 9, 2021

Cincinnati vs Toronto Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two sides so far. All of the meetings have taken place in MLS and have produced conclusive results, with Toronto leading with a 3-1 head-to-head record.

After three back-to-back wins against the hosts, Toronto suffered a defeat when these sides last met in June. The league game at Exploria Stadium ended in a 2-0 win for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati form guide (MLS 2021): L-L-L-D-D

Toronto form guide (MLS 2021): L-L-L-L-D

Cincinnati vs Toronto Team News

Cincinnati

Kenneth Vermeer has been ruled out of the game because of COVID-19 related protocols. Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey and Caleb Stanko have all been ruled out with injuries. Ronald Matarrita was with Costa Rica during the international break and might not feature here. Joe Gyau is also a doubt with an achilles injury.

Injured: Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko

Doubtful: Joe Gyau, Ronald Matarrita

Suspended: None

Toronto

Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore and Ralph Priso are long-term injuries for the Reds. Noble Okello is suspended for the game following his red card against Montreal. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is a doubt, so is Erickson Gallardo.

Dom Dwyer and Tsubasa Endoh came off the bench in the loss to Montreal and should be in contention to start here. Players returning from international duty - Eriq Zavaleta, Kemar Lawrence, Yeferson Soteldo, Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea - are doubts as they join up with the squad on Friday.

ʙᴀᴄᴋ ᴛᴏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ pic.twitter.com/OFN4liHNtc — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 9, 2021

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso

Doubtful: Eriq Zavaleta, Kemar Lawrence, Yeferson Soteldo, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Suspended: Noble Okello

Cincinnati vs Toronto Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Isaac Atanga, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Toronto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Ifunanyachi Achara, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jacob Shaffelburg; Patrick Mullins

Cincinnati vs Toronto Prediction

Both clubs have been in poor form in the league and with the players also returning from the international break we do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one.

Some of Toronto's top players were involved in at least two games during the international break and might be unavailable for the game, which gives the home team advantage here.

Also Read

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Toronto.

Edited by Shardul Sant