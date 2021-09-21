Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup final 2021

In the second edition of the Leagues Cup final, Club Leon and Seattle Sounders are set to clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Club Leon secured a spot in the title decider with a 2-0 win over Liga MX rivals Pumas UNAM. They suffered a 1-0 loss against Juarez in their league fixture on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders overcame the challenge of Santos Laguna in their semi-final last week, with veteran striker Raul Ruidiaz scoring the winning goal in the third minute of injury time. After the win, they also suffered a 1-0 loss in their league fixture against Real Salt Lake.

Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

While Club Leon and Seattle Sounders have both faced opponents from the MLS and Liga MX respectively, this will be the first competitive meetings between the two sides.

Club Leon form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Club Leon

Ariel Holan has announced a 25-man squad for the title decider and, at the moment, there are no known injury or suspension concerns for La Fiera.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

Jordy Delem has trained for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in May. It was a light session and the Martinique international is still weeks away from match fitness.

Jordan Morris has been ruled out since February following an ACL rupture and could be back in the fold next month but will sit this one out. Nicolas Lodeiro recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be back by 2022.

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC



The procedure – a right knee arthroscopy – took place after Lodeiro re-aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week.



📝 sndrs.com/vtvwpq NEWS | Sounders FC midfielder Nico Lodeiro undergoes successful surgery.The procedure – a right knee arthroscopy – took place after Lodeiro re-aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week. NEWS | Sounders FC midfielder Nico Lodeiro undergoes successful surgery.



The procedure – a right knee arthroscopy – took place after Lodeiro re-aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week.



📝 sndrs.com/vtvwpq https://t.co/IyWowKqwMP

Injured: Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Osvaldo Rodriguez, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera, David Ramirez; Santiago Colombatto, Jose Rodriguez; Elias Hernandez, Omar Fernandez, Angel Mena; Victor Davila

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez Andrade; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Josh Atencio, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Both clubs were in action over the weekend and suffered a 1-0 loss. Though both sides are expected to be well-rested, a long flight to Las Vegas for this game could impact their performances.

Also Read

The Sounders have been in better form heading into the fixture and we predict they will fight off Leon's challenge with a narrow victory to secure the title.

Prediction: Club Leon 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Peter P