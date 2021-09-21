Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup final 2021

In the second edition of the Leagues Cup final, Club Leon and Seattle Sounders are set to clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Club Leon secured a spot in the title decider with a 2-0 win over Liga MX rivals Pumas UNAM. They suffered a 1-0 loss against Juarez in their league fixture on Sunday.
Seattle Sounders overcame the challenge of Santos Laguna in their semi-final last week, with veteran striker Raul Ruidiaz scoring the winning goal in the third minute of injury time. After the win, they also suffered a 1-0 loss in their league fixture against Real Salt Lake.
Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head
While Club Leon and Seattle Sounders have both faced opponents from the MLS and Liga MX respectively, this will be the first competitive meetings between the two sides.
Club Leon form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D
Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W
Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Team News
Club Leon
Ariel Holan has announced a 25-man squad for the title decider and, at the moment, there are no known injury or suspension concerns for La Fiera.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Seattle Sounders
Jordy Delem has trained for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in May. It was a light session and the Martinique international is still weeks away from match fitness.
Jordan Morris has been ruled out since February following an ACL rupture and could be back in the fold next month but will sit this one out. Nicolas Lodeiro recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be back by 2022.
Injured: Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI
Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Osvaldo Rodriguez, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera, David Ramirez; Santiago Colombatto, Jose Rodriguez; Elias Hernandez, Omar Fernandez, Angel Mena; Victor Davila
Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez Andrade; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Josh Atencio, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz
Club Leon vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Both clubs were in action over the weekend and suffered a 1-0 loss. Though both sides are expected to be well-rested, a long flight to Las Vegas for this game could impact their performances.
The Sounders have been in better form heading into the fixture and we predict they will fight off Leon's challenge with a narrow victory to secure the title.
Prediction: Club Leon 1-2 Seattle Sounders