Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022 

Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United will battle for three points in an MLS fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to LAFC last weekend. Carlos Vela's hat-trick guided the California outfit to all three points.

Atlanta United secured maximum points in a comfortable 3-1 home win over Sporting KC. Luis Araujo, Dom Dwyer and Caleb Wiley all found the back of the net for their side.

The win took the US Open Cup champions to fourth spot in the Eastern Conference table, while Colorado Rapids sit in 13th spot in the Western Conference.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Atlanta United were victorious in all their previous three matches played.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2019. Julian Gressel scored a 74th-minute winner to guide Atlanta to a narrow 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on home turf.

Rapids were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League by Comunicaciones last month. Atlanta United won all three of their pre-season club friendlies.

Colorado Rapids form guide (including friendlies): L-D-L-L-D-L

Atlanta United form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Team News

Colorado Rapids

Braian Galvan is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Braian Galvan

Suspension: None

Atlanta United

Emerson Hyndman, Machop Chol, Franco Ibarra and Jake Mulraney are all unavailable due to injuries. Santiago Sosa is a doubt for the trip to Colorado. Alan Franco has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Emerson Hyndman, Machop Chol, Franco Ibarra, Jake Mulraney

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Santiago Sosa

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clint Irwin (GK); Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar; Diego Rubio, Jack Price; Oliver Larraz, Jonathan Lewis, Collen Warner; Michael Barrios

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); Brooks Lennon, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Andrew Gutman; Matheus Rossetto, Osvaldo Alonso, Marcelino Moreno; Luiz Araujo, Jose Martinez, Tyler Wolff

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have been the more consistent side, although home advantage could work in Colorado Rapids' favor.

The two teams have enough quality to work the opposition goalkeeper and we are backing goals to be scored at both ends, albeit in a narrow victory for the visiting side.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Atlanta United

Edited by Manas Mitul