Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | MLS 2022

The struggling Colorado Rapids will host Austin FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in an MLS Western Conference encounter on Monday.

Colorado Rapids have failed to win their last three matches in the league, falling to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Portland Timbers in their latest outing last weekend. Sebastian Blanco opened the scoring for the Timbers before Jaroslaw Niezgoda got in on the act and bagged a brace to put the result beyond doubt.

Rapids, who finished first in the MLS Western Conference last season, are currently languishing at 12th this term. They have not shown a hint of consistency this season, something that was pointed out as a necessity by coach Robin Fraser after their latest defeat to Portland Timbers.

They have failed to make the most of their chances in the final third and struggled to score goals. Colorado have what it takes to be a solid, well-organized unit defensively, but the lack of potency in attack could lead to their undoing this season.

Meanwhile, Austin FC will come to DSG Park following two back-to-back away wins. They picked up a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in their latest outing. They have been one of the best sides in the MLS this season and are currently second in the MLS Western Conference standings, with 32 points from 17 games.

They can be relentless in attack and have broken teams down, particularly in the second half of games. Austin FC have not been afforded the credit they deserve and they are widely viewed as a team that's overperforming and are likely to falter at some point.

However, Josh Wolff's men are yet to really miss a step and have done a pretty good job on the road. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games on the road, namely against CF Montreal and Charlotte FC.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have the joint-third worst attacking record in the MLS this season, having scored just 17 goals so far.

All of Austin FC's last eight goals in MLS have come in the second half.

Austin FC have scored the second-most number of goals (32) in the MLS this season.

In the three meetings between the two sides, Colorado Rapids have won twice while Austin FC have won once.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction

Colorado Rapids have held their own against strong attacking units at home this season. They are likely to hold Austin FC off for large spells. But Austin FC have consistently conjured up something special in their games. They have also been in good form away from home and should be able to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-1 Austin FC

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Austin FC to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

