Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids play host to Charlotte FC at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

The Rapids head into the game on a run of four games without a win and will look to end this dry spell.

Colorado continue to struggle for form in the MLS as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Minnesota United on Sunday. Robin Fraser’s men have now failed to win their last four games, claiming just two points from 12 available.

With eight points from seven games, the Rapids are tenth in the Western Conference standings.

Charlotte, meanwhile, progressed to the next round of the US Open Cup last time out, claiming a 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC. They now head to the MLS, where they are eighth in the Eastern Conference table with nine points from eight games.

While Charlotte will look to build on their cup win, they have failed to pick up any points on the road this season, losing their four away games.

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Being the newest franchise in the MLS, Charlotte will square off with the Rapids for the very first time.

Colorado head into the game on a two-match winning streak, while they have failed to taste victory in their last four outings.

However, the Rapids are unbeaten at home this season, picking up two wins and two draws from their last four home games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Charlotte have lost their four games away from home in the MLS, conceding nine goals and scoring two.

This poor record sees the visitors rock-bottom in the away points table of the Eastern Conference.

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte FC Prediction

While Colorado have been solid on home turf, Charlotte have struggled to get going away from home, failing to pick up a point on the road this season. So a thrilling contest with both sides settling for a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Charlotte FC.

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have managed just two clean sheets so far this season, conceding 11 goals apiece).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in six of the Rapids' last seven games at home).

