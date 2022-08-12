Colorado Rapids vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side edged New York City FC to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Rapids defeated Minnesota United by a 4-3 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Columbus Crew and have won 13 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Crew's 11 victories.

Colorado Rapids have an impressive recent record against Columbus Crew and have won seven of their last nine matches at home against the Crew.

Colorado Rapids won their last two MLS games by margins of 5-4 and 4-3 - the first time in history that the Rapids have scored nine goals in a two-game span.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last five matches on the road and have collected an impressive 11 points from these games.

With 11 goals and six assists so far, Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio has registered a career-high 17 goal contributions in the MLS this season.

Columbus Crew forward Lucas Zelarayan bagged two goals and one assist against New York City FC last week and has been involved in 11 of the Crew's last 12 goals.

Colorado Rapids vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have exceeded expectations so far this season and have stepped up to the plate in the MLS. The Crew can pack a punch on their day and will want to make the most of their impressive away form this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have managed to hit their stride over the past week and will be intent on sustaining their goalscoring momentum. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Columbus Crew

Colorado Rapids vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayan to score - Yes

