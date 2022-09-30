Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Colorado Rapids will play host to Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Preview

The hosts have been unable to replicate their brilliance from last season when they finished atop the Western Conference and second overall. Their campaign this term has been in disarray and it appears too late for a rescue mission, with two matchdays left to end the season. Colorado Rapids are out of playoff contention.

The Denver-based club will likely be playing for honors when they face Dallas over the weekend as coach Robin Fraser fights to save his job. There were encouraging signs of late that they could wrap up on a sound note after two successive wins. But a 4-1 loss to LA Galaxy in the follow-up game seemed to be the last straw.

Dallas FC finished in the gray zone last season but have worked hard to sustain an enviable campaign this term. They sit third in the Western Conference with 50 points, with qualification for the playoffs first round a done deal. Nico Estévez is hoping that his team will maintain their third spot - four more points will suffice.

The visitors come into the meeting on the back of a 1-1 draw against San Jose. The game saw the expulsion of one of their key players, Paul Arriola, who will be out of the picture on Saturday. Burn have displayed weaknesses on the road, winning once out of five matches. But their spirits seem very high to tie up the campaign.

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have not lost at home in their last five matches, winning three times and drawing twice.

Colorado Rapids prevailed in four of Dallas’ last five visits to Dick's Sporting Goods Park, with one game ending in a draw.

In their last five clashes, each side have been successful twice while one game ended in a draw.

Dallas have defeated Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on only two occasions.

Colorado Rapids have won twice in their last five matches, losing twice and drawing once. Meanwhile, Dallas have won twice, lost once and drawn twice.

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Prediction

The home side are quite depleted by injuries as they will be without four first-team players, including central midfielder Oliver Larraz.

The visitors will seek to claim one point and then fulfill their mission in their last game at home.

With little at stake, we expect the sides to share the spoils.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-0 Dallas

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first – No

Tip 4: Dallas to score - No

