Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022 

Colorado Rapids will host Houston Dynamo in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will seek a return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday. Ryan Gauld's first-half brace guided the Canadians to victory.

Houston, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against CF Montreal. Romell Quioto's first-half brace inspired the visitors to a win. The defeat made it four losses on the bounce for the Dynamo.

They sit in 12th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 25 points from as many games. Colorado, meanwhile, sit directly above them in the standings but are six points better off.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off on 38 previous occasions.

Colorado have been slightly better with 15 wins to Houston's 12, while 11 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Eight of Colorado's last nine gameshave seen both teams find the back of the net.

Houston have won just one of their last nine league games.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games between the two teams have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Saturday's fixture will pit two teams who have struggled for consistency throughout the season. Colorado have, however, rebounded in recent weeks and are on a four-game unbeaten run on home turf.

The Denver outfit retain a shot at making the playoffs, and a win would put them in touching distance of the top seven. Houston, meanwhile, have little left to play for this season, and their recent poor form could be set to continue.

A major issue plaguing Paulo Nagamura's side has been their leaky defence, although their expansive style of play means they almost always find the back of the net. Colorado are favourites to emerge victorious and should claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-2 Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score.

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals to be scored.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav