Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendlies 2022

The Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo continue their MLS preseason preparations at the annual Desert Showcase in Tucson, Arizona, as they play a friendly game on Saturday.
The Colorado Rapids played out their second preseason game against the Seattle Sounders in the form of two 75-minute scrimmages on Tuesday. With the first one ending in a 1-1 draw and the second one ending in a 2-0 win for Rapids.
The Houston Dynamo played out a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in their first preseason game.
Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head
There have been 47 meetings between the two rivals across all competitions, with Colorado enjoying a 15-12 lead in wins and 10 games ending in a draw.
The Burgundy Boys are on a four-game winning streak against their southern rivals, who last tasted victory in this fixture in the 2019 MLS season.
Their last meeting in the 2021 regular season ended in a 1-0 win for the Colorado Rapids.
Colorado Rapids form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W
Houston Dynamo form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L
Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Team News
Colorado Rapids
In total, 36 players were named on the preseason roster by the club. Many academy players are also being given the chance to feature in friendly games.
There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them to worry about in this game.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Houston Dynamo
Paulo Nagamura has called up 27 players for the pre-season proceedings and there are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for this game.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI
Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough (GK); Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Lucas Esteves, Collen Warner, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio
Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lindsey Harris (GK); Julia Ashley, Allysha Chapman, Cali Farquharson, Kennedy Faulknor; Joelle Anderson, Hannah Diaz, Shea Groom, Makame Gomera-Stevens; Michelle Alozie, Rachel Daly
Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
In pre-season games, most clubs field different starting XIs for either half, with the focus on ensuring that a maximum number of players get to warm up for the upcoming regular season.
With nothing much at stake in this friendly game, we expect both sides to play out a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Houston Dynamo.