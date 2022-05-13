Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Colorado Rapids will entertain Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC at the DSG Park in the MLS on Saturday.

The hosts are in ninth place in the standings with three wins from ten games, suffering a 1-0 loss at San Jose Earthquakes last week. They were in action in the US Open Cup on Thursday, where they were eliminated by Minnesota United, losing 2-1.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have got their 2022 campaign off to a great start and have just one defeat in ten games thus far. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Philadelphia Union in their previous league outing. However, they came out victorious against Portland Timbers in the US Open Cup Round of 32, winning 2-0.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just seven times across competitions, with all the games producing conclusive results. Five games have gone LAFC's way, while the hosts have come out on top twice.

Colorado are undefeated in 21 of their last 22 home games in the MLS, while Los Angeles are undefeated in nine of their last ten.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the league, scoring 23 goals in ten league games so far.

The Rapids have been the best team in the air in the MLS this season, winning 59.2% of their aerial duels.

No game in this fixture has ended in a goalless draw, and all but two games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

In their five home games this season, the hosts have kept clean sheets on four occasions. Their game against the Western Conference leaders will be a test of their defensive solidity at home.

LAFC's only defeat across competitions this season have come in their away game against local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy. However, they have won the three other games.

LAFC @LAFC



Stopper of goals. Speaker of truth.



#LAFC | @MaxCrepeau 🗣️ Everybody on our roster can play.Stopper of goals. Speaker of truth. 🗣️ Everybody on our roster can play. Stopper of goals. Speaker of truth. #LAFC | @MaxCrepeau https://t.co/V0hQvLFRs3

LAFC have a solid record this season and are expected to find the back of the net in this game, having scored in every game thus far. While the DSG Park has been a fortress for the hosts, LAFC have enough firepower to pull through for a win here. The league leaders should eke out a win.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-3 Los Angeles FC.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: LAFC to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Carlos Vela to score anytime - Yes (The Mexican striker has six goals in seven games against Colorado).

Edited by Bhargav