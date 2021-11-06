Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Rapids edged Houston Dynamo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need a similar result from this fixture.
Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head
Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won four out of five matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed a paltry one victory against Los Angeles FC and have a point to prove on Sunday.
The previous game between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Colorado Rapids were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.
Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-L
Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-W
Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Team News
Colorado Rapids
Younes Namli, Keegan Rosenberry, and Kellyn Acosta are carrying niggles at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Colorado Rapids will need to name a strong team against Los Angeles FC on Sunday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Younes Namli, Keegan Rosenberry, Kellyn Acosta
Suspended: None
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura this weekend. Eduard Atuesta and Francisco Ginella have also picked up knocks and will not be available for selection.
Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Eduard Atuesta, Francisco Ginella
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI
Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Steven Beitashour; Collen Warner, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Dominique Badji
Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tomas Romero; Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Marco Farfan; Kim Moon-Hwan, Diego Palacios, Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski
Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC are on a six-game unbeaten streak at the moment and have finally justified their potential in the MLS this year. The likes of Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.
Colorado Rapids have exceeded expectations this season and will want to build momentum ahead of an important month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Los Angeles FC