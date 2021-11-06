Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Rapids edged Houston Dynamo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won four out of five matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed a paltry one victory against Los Angeles FC and have a point to prove on Sunday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Colorado Rapids were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-L

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli, Keegan Rosenberry, and Kellyn Acosta are carrying niggles at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Colorado Rapids will need to name a strong team against Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Younes Namli, Keegan Rosenberry, Kellyn Acosta

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura this weekend. Eduard Atuesta and Francisco Ginella have also picked up knocks and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Eduard Atuesta, Francisco Ginella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Steven Beitashour; Collen Warner, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Dominique Badji

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tomas Romero; Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Marco Farfan; Kim Moon-Hwan, Diego Palacios, Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are on a six-game unbeaten streak at the moment and have finally justified their potential in the MLS this year. The likes of Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have exceeded expectations this season and will want to build momentum ahead of an important month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Los Angeles FC

