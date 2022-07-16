Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Rapids held Orlando City to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 29 of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Rapids' 24 victories.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS - the longest unbeaten run by either team in the history in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids overcame a one-goal deficit against Orlando City last week to pull off a draw - the second consecutive game in which they have salvaged points from a losing position.

Los Angeles Galaxy have suffered defeat in three of their last four matches in the MLS, conceding at least three goals in each of these matches.

With his goal against Orlando City last week, Gyasi Zardes became the first homegrown player and the 13th overall to score 90 or more career goals in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljic has been prolific for his side this season and has scored seven goals in his last six appearances in the MLS.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The away side has an impressive squad at its disposal and will look to turn its fortunes around this weekend.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address in the coming months. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes

