Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have excelled this season. The Rapids edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also carried their weight this year. The away side played out a 3-3 draw in the El Trafico Derby last weekend and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨



2022 #LAGalaxy Season Ticket Memberships Now Available — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 1, 2021

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy and Colorado Rapids are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games apiece out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Colorado Rapids. Los Angeles Galaxy were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-W-D

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday. Jack Price picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and will not be available for this match.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Price

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Javier Hernandez has also made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

As long as we play for each other, we can rise to any challenge 👏#COLvLA pic.twitter.com/Mc1s1Q2muo — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 9, 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Dejan Joveljic

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The lies of Sebastian Lletget and Kevin Cabral can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have exceeded expectations this season and will be intent on fighting for the league title this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi