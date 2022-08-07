Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United outfit in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference league standings and have struggled this season. The Rapids edged New York Red Bulls to a 5-4 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve another victory this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The away side played out a 4-4 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of 14 matches played between the two teams.

The Rapids are unbeaten at home against Minnesota United and have won four consecutive matches against the away side in the MLS.

Minnesota United equalled the highest-scoring games in the club's history against Portland Timbers and extended their unbeaten MLS run to seven matches.

Diego Rubio scored one goal and bagged two assists against New York Red Bulls this week - the second time the player has registered three goal contributions in a single game.

After scoring only two goals in a run of 19 MLS appearances, Luis Amarilla has now scored five goals in his last eight league games.

Colorado Rapids' 5-4 victory against New York Red Bulls this week was their first win away from home in the MLS this season.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The Loons have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run.

Colorado Rapids have not been at their best this season and will take plenty of heart from their performance against the Red Bulls. Minnesota United have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-3 Minnesota United

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Amarilla to score - Yes

