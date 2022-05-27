Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th May 2022

Two teams separated by a point and place in the Western Conference standings will square off when Colorado Rapids host Nashville SC at the DSG Park Stadium on Sunday.

The Rapids are unbeaten at home in the MLS this season and will look to keep that run going.

Colorado picked up a third consecutive home victory last Monday, seeing off Seattle Sounders 1-0.

The Rapids are now unbeaten on home turf in ten straight outings, picking up six wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers in November. With 18 points from 13 games, Colorado are ninth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United.

Meanwhile, Nashville progressed to the US Open Cup quarterfinals by seeing off Louisville City FC 2-1 away from home.

They will now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five outings, picking up two wins and as many draws. Nashville have won five, drawn four and lost four of their 13 games, collecting 19 points to sit sixth in the conference standings.

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting, with Nashville picking up a 2-0 win in their first in June 2018.

Colorado are unbeaten on home turf this season, picking up six wins and four draws in seven games across competitions so far.

The Rapids are on a run of three consecutive home victories in the MLS, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Nashville are unbeaten in three games, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-0 loss at Houston Dynamo on May 15.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games, picking up a point from a possible 12.

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Prediction

With just one point separating the two teams in the standings, a thrilling contest should ensue, with both teams taking the game to the other. However, the Rapids should maintain their solid home form and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-0 Nashville.

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Colorado have kept six clean sheets in their last seven home games this season).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the Rapids' seven games so far).

