Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

Colorado Rapids are back in action with another MLS match this week as they lock horns with Orlando City at the DSG Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Inter Miami to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Rapids held Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won four of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Rapids' two victories.

Orlando City won four of the first five matches played between the two teams but have only managed to secure victory on one of their last three trips to the DSG Park.

Colorado Rapids are in poor home form at the moment and have lost consecutive matches at the DSG Park, conceding three goals in each game.

Orlando City's 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last month was only the team's second defeat in a total of nine away games played so far this season.

Colorado Rapids pulled off an admirable heist against Real Salt Lake last week - their two-goal comeback represented the only time the Rapids avoided defeat in a game in which they were trailing by a two-goal deficit in the 60th minute.

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Prediction

Colorado Rapids have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The Rapids have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and are in good form going into this match. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-3 Orlando City

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gyasi Zardes to score - Yes

