Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Colorado Rapids are back in action with another club friendly this weekend as they take on Orlando City on Friday. Both teams have been impressive over the past year and will need to step up in this fixture.

Orlando City managed a sixth-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, finished at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent months. The Rapids are playing their first friendly of the year this weekend and have a point to prove in this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed two victories against Orlando City and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Colorado Rapids. Orlando City were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Orlando City form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Team News

Colorado Rapids have a strong squad

Colorado Rapids

Bryan Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye are back from international duty and will be available for this friendly encounter. Colorado Rapids could experiment with their lineup this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Orlando City have a point to prove this season

Orlando City

Nani has parted ways with Orlando City and will not feature in their plans this season. Alexandre Pato has completed his recovery and could potentially feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clint Irwin; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Auston Trusty, Kellyn Acosta; Braian Galván, Collen Warner, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson; Andres Perea, Jhegson Mendez; Wilfredo Rivera, Mauricio Pereyra, Silvester van der Water; Tesho Akindele

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have been impressive against Colorado Rapids in the past but will need to take it up a notch to step up this weekend. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has a point to prove this season.

Colorado Rapids were exceptional for large parts of 2021 but fell short of an MLS cup victory. The Rapids can be lethal on their day and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi