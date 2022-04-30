Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Colorado are currently 10th in the Western Conference, two points behind their opponents. Robin Fraser's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Portland on Sunday.

Portland are 9th in the Western Conference, three points off the top 7. Giovanni Savarese's have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Colorado on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado have slightly edged the recen head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five games, with Portland winning only one.

Portland's solitary victory came the last time the two sides met back in November 2021. Larrys Mabiala's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Colorado have scored nine goals in their eight games so far, while Portland have scored ten in nine.

Both sides have recorded three clean sheets so far this season. Colorado have conceded 11 goals, while Portland have conceded 13.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their performances so far this campaign.

Colorado will be without Jack Price, Danny Wilson, Oliver Larraz, Aboubacar Keita and Braian Galvan for the game. Meanwhile, George Fochive, Diego Gutierrez, Hunter Sulte, Felipe Mora and Tega Ikoba will miss the game for Portland.

Neither team has been in great goalscoring form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Colorado 0-0 Portland

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC



Will the Timbers breakthrough on the scoresheet? He also looks at the Rapids' extended home, regular-season unbeaten streak. @JakeZivin previews Saturday's matchup in Colorado.Will the Timbers breakthrough on the scoresheet? He also looks at the Rapids' extended home, regular-season unbeaten streak. #RCTID .@JakeZivin previews Saturday's matchup in Colorado.Will the Timbers breakthrough on the scoresheet? He also looks at the Rapids' extended home, regular-season unbeaten streak. #RCTID https://t.co/IJCLHMPnOk

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (Colorado have only scored four goals in their last five games, while Portland have only managed five)

Tip 3 - Portland to get two or more bookings (Portland are the third most booked team in the league with 27, while also having had the most players sent off with three)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan