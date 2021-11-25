Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Colorado Rapids take on Portland Timbers on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers are in in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference and have stepped up this season. The Timbers eased past Minnesota United by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and will be intent on making it through this semi-final. The Rapids thrashed Los Angeles FC with a 5-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a slight advantage over Colorado Rapids and have won 10 out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed nine victories against the Timbers and could level the playing field on Thursday.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Portland Timbers were poor on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-D

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-L

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this week. Keegan Rosenberry is carrying a knock, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Keegan Rosenberry

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Sebastian Blanco has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have been impressive in the MLS this year but will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The Timbers have managed four victories on the trot and have been in good form this month.

Colorado Rapids have been exceptional in the MLS so far and have troubled Portland Timbers in the recent past. The Rapids have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-1 Portland Timbers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi