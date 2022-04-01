Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 2 April 2022

Real Salt Lake will hit the road to take on Colorado Rapids at the DSG Park in an MLS Western Conference matchup on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids have enjoyed a decent start to their 2022 MLS campaign. The Claret and Cobalt conceded a 90th minute equalizer to settle for a draw against Houston Dynamo in their latest outing.

The Rapids have shown a lot of promise since losing their first game of the season to Los Angeles FC. They have since won two games and drawn one. Robin Fraser's men could overtake Real Salt Lake in the table with a win on Saturday.

The Rapids have played a game fewer than their Saturday opponents. Although their head-to-head record against Real Salt Lake is uninspiring, with just two wins in the last 11 meetings, they will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake have put up a formidable defensive front in their first five league games of the season, conceding just four goals so far. Pablo Mastroeni's men suffered their first loss of the new season last weekend against Sporting KC.

Real Salt Lake have not been very good at putting their chances away and have scored just six goals thus far. They could finish the weekend at the top of the MLS Western Conference with a win against opponents they've regularly gotten the better of in the recent past.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides. Colorado Rapids have won two matches while one game ended in a draw.

The home side has won the last three meetings between the two teams.

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado Rapids 3-1 when the two sides met in October 2021.

Colorado Rapids have won both of their home games this season.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Both sides have got off to a good start to the new MLS season. Colorado Rapids will look to make their home advantage count, but Real Salt Lake are no pushovers. Both teams have been resilient at the back but have not been at their freescoring best.

We expect this one to be a cagey affair with the spoils shared at the end of it

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

