Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Colorado Rapids lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in poor form this year. The away side suffered a shocking 6-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Rapids eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 16 out of the 27 matches that have been played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed seven victories against the Earthquakes and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Colorado Rapids were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-W-L

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Colorado Rapids have a depleted squad

Colorado Rapids

Braian Galvan, Oliver Larraz, Sebastian Anderson, and Jack Price are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Keegan Rosenberry has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Braian Galvan, Oliver Larraz, Sebastian Anderson, Aboubacar Keita, Dantouma Toure, Jack Price

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Gilbert Fuentes is San Jose Earthquakes' only absentee and will not be available due to personal reasons. The away side has a fully-fit squad and will need to field the best team at its disposal this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Gilbert Fuentes

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (3-5-2): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Gustavo Vallecilla; Anthony Markanich, Steven Beitashour, Collen Warner, Sam Nicholson, Ralph Priso-Mbongue; Michael Barrios, Gyasi Zardes

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Nathan, Marcos Lopez; Jan Gregus, Judson; Jackson Yueill, Cristian Espinoza, Benjamin Kikanovic; Jeremy Ebobisse

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Colorado Rapids have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely failed to justify their potential this season. The Rapids have shown flashes of their brilliance over the past week and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have not been at their best this year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

