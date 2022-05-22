Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Colorado Rapids lock horns with the Seattle Sounders at DSG Park in MLS Western Conference action on Saturday.

Both sides have four wins to their name this season and are struggling in the lower half of the table. The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City in their previous outing, a game that saw two players sent off from either side in injury time in the second half.

The Seattle Sounders have finally found some form and have recorded two wins in a row in the league. Raúl Ruidíaz's goal in the first half helped them secure a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo last time around.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 34 times across all competitions, with all but one of them coming in the MLS. Seattle Sounders have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with 22 wins while the hosts have eight wins to their name and just four games have ended in draws.

The Sounders have won only one of their last five matches against Colorado (D2 L2) after recording a win in 21 of the first 28 meetings (D2 L5).

The Rapids are unbeaten in 22 straight home regular season matches while Seattle Sounders have not been able to record a win against the Rapids since 2018.

Colorado have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home games in the league.

No team has played fewer draws than the Sounders in the MLS this season (1), with that 1-1 coming in their trip to Austin in March.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The Rapids are undefeated at home this season and have five clean sheets in six games, conceding just one goal and scoring 10 in that period. So, they are strong favorites at home.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids Manage the Midfield

Depth Tested Again

Keep the Run Going



Three important points are up for grabs and @MileHighCape tells us how we can get them all

The Seattle Sounders have a solid record against the Rapids and have also looked better in their recent outings. They will be hopeful of a solid performance here.

Nonetheless, the hosts have avoided a loss at home this far this season, so we expect the game to be closely contested. The last two games between the two sides at Saturday's venue have produced draws and we predict this one to end in one as well.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Seattle Sounders.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow card - Over/under 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5 yellow cards.

