×
Create
Notifications

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Colorado Rapids face Seattle Sounders in their upcoming MLS fixture.
Colorado Rapids face Seattle Sounders in their upcoming MLS fixture.
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 04:04 AM IST
Preview

Colorado Rapids lock horns with the Seattle Sounders at DSG Park in MLS Western Conference action on Saturday.

Both sides have four wins to their name this season and are struggling in the lower half of the table. The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City in their previous outing, a game that saw two players sent off from either side in injury time in the second half.

The Seattle Sounders have finally found some form and have recorded two wins in a row in the league. Raúl Ruidíaz's goal in the first half helped them secure a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo last time around.

.@AustinFC overtakes the top spot in the West. https://t.co/4ugsRvtyRB

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have squared off 34 times across all competitions, with all but one of them coming in the MLS. Seattle Sounders have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with 22 wins while the hosts have eight wins to their name and just four games have ended in draws.
  • The Sounders have won only one of their last five matches against Colorado (D2 L2) after recording a win in 21 of the first 28 meetings (D2 L5).
  • The Rapids are unbeaten in 22 straight home regular season matches while Seattle Sounders have not been able to record a win against the Rapids since 2018.
  • Colorado have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home games in the league.
  • No team has played fewer draws than the Sounders in the MLS this season (1), with that 1-1 coming in their trip to Austin in March.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The Rapids are undefeated at home this season and have five clean sheets in six games, conceding just one goal and scoring 10 in that period. So, they are strong favorites at home.

🔑 Manage the Midfield🔑 Depth Tested Again🔑 Keep the Run GoingThree important points are up for grabs and @MileHighCape tells us how we can get them all 👇

The Seattle Sounders have a solid record against the Rapids and have also looked better in their recent outings. They will be hopeful of a solid performance here.

Nonetheless, the hosts have avoided a loss at home this far this season, so we expect the game to be closely contested. The last two games between the two sides at Saturday's venue have produced draws and we predict this one to end in one as well.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Seattle Sounders.

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4: Yellow card - Over/under 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5 yellow cards.

Edited by Peter P
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी