Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Seattle Sounders will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the MLS campaign when they travel to DSG Park Stadium to take on Colorado Rapids on Monday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City and will aim to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Colorado Rapids failed to make it three wins on the spin last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas raced to a three-goal lead by the 64th minute, before Keegan Rosenberry pulled one back for the visitors.

Despite the defeat, Robin Fraser's men have been impressive in recent weeks. They have picked up five wins from their last seven outings, scoring 12 goals and conceding four.

The fine run of results has seen Colorado Rapids surge to fourth place in the Western Conference, five points behind third-placed LA Galaxy.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

Cristian Dajome and Lucas Cavallini were on target for the Whitecaps to turn the game around after Jimmy Medranda opened the scoring. However, Raul Ruidiaz restored parity for the second time in the game with 19 minutes remaining on the clock.

Seattle Sounders are now unbeaten in their last 12 outings across all competitions, picking up eight wins and four draws.

With 25 points from 11 games, Brian Schmetzer's men currently sit at the summit of the Western Conference table with a two-point cushion on second-placed Sporting Kansas City.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

Seattle Sounders have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, picking up 21 wins from their last 30 games against Colorado Rapids. The hosts have claimed seven wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Colorado Rapids

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Steven Beitashour and Younes Namli, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Steven Beitashour, Younes Namli

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

The visitors head into the game with a relatively long injury list. Jordy Delem and Jordan Morris are nursing cruciate ligament injuries, while Nicolas Lodeiro and goalkeeper Stefan Frei have been ruled out with knee problems.

Injured: Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-4-2): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Benezet, Jack Price; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Abdoulaye Cissoko, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

After a shaky start to the campaign, Colorado Rapids appear to have hit their stride. They have performed solidly against Seattle Sounders of late and are currently on a two-game winning streak in this fixture.

We predict Colorado Rapids will continue their unbeaten run and hold the visitors to a draw on Monday.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Peter P