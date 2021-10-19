Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders take on Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have punched above their weight this year. The Rapids suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake over the weekend and cannot afford a similar result this week.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Sounders slumped to a shock defeat against Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 22 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed seven victories against the Sounders and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 3-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. Colorado Rapids were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-W-D

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered his injury and will be available for selection against Seattle Sounders this week. Danny Wilson has also served his suspension and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Colorado Rapids have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks and will need to solve a few problems ahead of this match. The Rapids can pack a punch on their day but will likely face a difficult challenge this week.

Seattle Sounders have been one of the best teams in the MLS this year but will need to bounce back from their shock defeat over the weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Seattle Sounders

