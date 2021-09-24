Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on Toronto FC on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Canadian outfit edged Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory last week and will need a similar result from this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the Western Conference league table and have been impressive this year. The Rapids were held to a 1-1 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 10 out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed seven victories against Toronto FC and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Toronto FC. Colorado Rapids have improved over the past year and will need to step up this weekend.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-W-D

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Jack Price has also served his suspension and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC have a depleted squad

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jozy Altidore and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are also struggling with their fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Alejandro Pozuelo, Nick DeLeon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Michael Bradley

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Ifunanyachi Achara, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins

Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC Prediction

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the MLS and are in excellent form at the moment. The Rapids will be intent on winning the league title this year and will need to be at their best in this match.

Toronto FC have endured a miserable MLS campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins this week. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-1 Toronto FC

