Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this year. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 11 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Whitecaps' 10 victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five away games against Colorado Rapids and have failed to win at the DSG Park since 2017.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their last six matches in the MLS and have not scored more than one goal in any of these six games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have managed only four victories in their last 38 MLS games away from home and are winless in six consecutive games on the road.

Colorado Rapids shot-stopper William Yarbrough saved a penalty against DC United last week - his first penalty save in 12 attempts in the MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps have failed to find the back of the net in consecutive matches for the first time after the opening two games of the season.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations this season. The Whitecaps have a particularly poor record away from home and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids also have several issues to address and will need to work hard to achieve a positive result on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi