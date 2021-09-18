Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Colorado Rapids on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have mounted a recovery this season. The Canadian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Portland Timbers last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Rapids played out a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 11 out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed nine victories against Colorado Rapids and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Colorado Rapids. Vancouver Whitecaps were not at their best on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered from his injury and is set to be included in the squad this week. Jack Price served his suspension against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will also be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jake Nerwinski, Cristian Gutierrez, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Javain Brown and Maxime Crepeau are back from international duty and could feature in this game.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Erik Godoy, Javain Brown; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Lucas Cavallini, Deiber Caicedo

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last nine games in the MLS and are in excellent form at the moment. The Rapids will be intent on winning the league title this year and will need to be at their best in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and could pose a viable threat this weekend. Colorado Rapids are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

