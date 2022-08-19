Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Columbus Crew will play host to Atlanta United at the Lower.com Field Stadium on Sunday in the MLS.

The Five Stripes are on a run of 11 away games without a win across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

The Crew @ColumbusCrew Luis Diaz



Speeding into matchday like our No. 12 sprints up and down the flank.



#Crew96 | #WallpaperWednesday Luis DiazSpeeding into matchday like our No. 12 sprints up and down the flank. ⚡️ Luis Diaz ⚡️Speeding into matchday like our No. 12 sprints up and down the flank.#Crew96 | #WallpaperWednesday https://t.co/VegUv1zv5T

Columbus failed to pick up their first set of consecutive victories this season, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids on Sunday. That followed a hard-earned 3-2 victory over New York City FC on August 7 that snapped their two-game winless run.

With 34 points from 24 games, the Crew are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with New England Revolution.

The Crew @ColumbusCrew



The organization is veteran owned and former members of the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps will make up Sunday's skydiving squad.



#Crew96 | #CLBvATL To celebrate Military Appreciation Night pres. by @aepenergy, Team Fastrax will parachute onto the field prior to kickoff.The organization is veteran owned and former members of the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps will make up Sunday's skydiving squad. To celebrate Military Appreciation Night pres. by @aepenergy, Team Fastrax will parachute onto the field prior to kickoff.The organization is veteran owned and former members of the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps will make up Sunday's skydiving squad.#Crew96 | #CLBvATL

Meanwhile, Atlanta were at the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls on Thursday. Before that, the Five Stripes were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up two draws and one win.

With 29 points from 25 games, Atlanta are 13th in the East, seven points and one place above rock-bottom DC United.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 15 meetings between the two teams, Columbus boast a superior record in this fixture.

Atlanta have picked up six wins in this period, with four coming at the Lower.com Field Stadium.

Columbus head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing once.

Like their hosts, Atlanta are winless in all but one of their last six outings, losing twice and drawing thrice.

The Five Stripes are on an 11 game winless run away from home, managing three draws and losing seven since a 1-0 win at DC United in April.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus will back themselves against an Atlanta United team whose last away win in any competition came in April. Nevertheless, a cagey contest should ensue, with the Crew to come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Atlanta United

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals: Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Columbus (The Crew have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav