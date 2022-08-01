Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive CF Montreal side in an intriguing clash at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Crew played out a 0-0 stalemate against New England Revolution in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The Canadian outfit was held to a 0-0 draw against New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over CF Montreal and have won 12 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's 11 victories.

Columbus Crew have won 10 out of their 14 matches against CF Montreal at home - their second-best home record against an MLS opponent that they have faced at least 10 times.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the MLS this season - the longest active streak in the league at the moment.

CF Montreal have won five of their last eight matches away from home so far this season - the most in a single regular season in the club's history.

Lucas Zelarayan has played a role in seven of Columbus Crew's last eight goals in the MLS, including each of the last four goals.

CF Montreal held New York City FC to two shots on target last week - this is only the fifth time the team has managed such a feat in the MLS.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Prediction

Columbus Crew have been a resurgent force in the MLS over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The Crew have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this week.

CF Montreal can pack a punch on their day and have also stepped up to the plate this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 CF Montreal

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayan to score - Yes

