Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to pick up their third MLS win on the trot, CF Montreal take a trip to the Mapfre Stadium to face Columbus Crew on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over the visitors after failing to pick up a win in both home and away fixtures last season.

Columbus Crew were denied a second consecutive win as they played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution last Sunday.

Prior to that, Caleb Porter’s men saw off the New York Red Bulls 2-1 to end their run of two straight defeats.

However, a run of two wins from their last 11 games has seen the Columbus Crew drop to 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal made it two wins from two league games last weekend when they edged out Chicago Fire 2-0.

This was followed by an impressive 3-1 win over HFX Wanderers FC in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Championship three days later.

With 10 wins and seven draws from 25 games, Montreal are currently fifth in the East and could rise as high as third with a win.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head

Columbus Crew boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 24 encounters. Montreal have picked up two fewer wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Columbus Crew Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

CF Montreal Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Team News

Columbus Crew

The hosts will be unable to call upon the services of Artur, Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelaryan, Waylon Francis and Aidan Morris, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Artur, Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Aidan Morris, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelaryan, Waylon Francis

Suspended: None

CF Montreal

The visitors remain without Aljaz Struna, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye and Robert Orri Thorkelsson, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Luis Diaz, Liam Fraser, Derrick Etienne; Gyasi Zardes

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuele Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Romell Quioto

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Prediction

Columbus Crew have turned a corner in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of coming away with the desired result on Sunday. However, they take on a rampant Montreal side who have won each of their last three games. We predict the visitors will claim all three points as they head into the game in stronger form.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 CF Montreal

Edited by Shardul Sant