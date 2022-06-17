Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Columbus Crew host Charlotte FC at the Lower.com Field Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into the game fresh ending two-match losing streaks and will seek to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Columbus returned to winning ways in their last outing on May 29, seeing off Atlanta United 2-1 away from home.

Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, picking up a point from a possible nine. With 16 points from 13 games, the Crew are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with 11th-placed Atlanta United.

Like the hosts, Charlotte found their feet last time out, claiming a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on home turf.

Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, scoring twice and conceding five goals. Charlotte are seventh in the East, picking up 19 points from 15 games.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. Their first encounter came in a friendly in February, where the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Columbus head into the weekend on a run of three defeats from their last four home outings.

Charlotte, meanwhile, have struggled for form away from home, as they are yet to taste victory in the MLS this season.

Saturday’s visitors boast the division’s worst record on the road, managing just one point from seven away games.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Prediction

With just three points separating the two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, a cagey contest could ensue on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, so they could ancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 Charlotte FC.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the Crew’s last seven outings).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner-kicks in five of Charlotte’s last six games).

