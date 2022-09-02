Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Columbus Crew will take on Chicago Fire at the Lower.com Field on Saturday in the MLS.

The Crew are unbeaten in five home games against Erza Hendrickson’s men and will look to continue their impressive run.

Columbus returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Miami 1-0 at home. Before that, the Crew claimed a 3-2 win over New York City FC on August 7 before playing out three consecutive draws.

With 39 points from 27 games, Columbus are sixth in the Eastern Conference table, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chicago failed to find their feey last time out in a goalless draw against New England Revolution.

They have now failed to win their last four games, picking up one draw and losing three while conceding eight goals and scoring once. With 31 points from 28 games, Chicago are 13th in the East, six points above last-placed DC United.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 68 meetings between the two teams, Chicago boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Columbus have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Columbus are on a two-game winning streak against the Fire, while they are unbeaten in five home games against Hendrickson’s side.

Chicago head into the weekend winless in four games, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Meanwhile, the Crew are unbeaten in their last five games, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to CF Montreal on August 4.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Both teams head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Columbus on a five-game unbeaten run. Chicago, meanwhile, have managed just two wins in their last 12 away games. Their poor form could continue, and Columbus could claim a slender win.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Chicago Fire

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Chicago have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams.)

