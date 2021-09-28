Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeones Cup Final 2021

Columbus Crew host Cruz Azul at Lower.com Field Stadium in the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday.

This will be the third edition of the inter-league cup, with the 2020 edition being canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. After two editions of the cup, MLS and Liga MX sides have one title each, with Tigres lifting the title in 2018 and Atlanta United bagging the winners' medal in 2019.

Columbus Crew have been mediocre in the MLS 2021 regular season, and after 27 games find themselves two places off the final series play-offs spot. Cruz Azul are also struggling for form and are in seventh place in Liga MX Apertura standings.

Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

There have been two meetings between the two sides. The encounters came during the 2009-10 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. In two group stage fixtures, the Mexican side recorded two wins and kept back-to-back clean sheets.

They last met at Historic Crew Stadium, where the game ended in a 2-0 win for Cruz Azul.

Columbus Crew form guide (MLS): W-D-W-L-L

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul Team News

Columbus Crew

Artur, Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Luis Diaz, Waylon Francis, Pedro Santos, Eloy Room, and Vito Wormgoor remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Lucas Zelarayan returned to the pitch against Montreal from the bench and is expected to start here.

Injured: Artur, Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Luis Diaz, Aidan Morris, Waylon Francis, Vito Wormgoor, Eloy Room

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul

The visiting side have 24 of the 26 first-team players available for the game, with Alexis Peña and Jaiber Jiménez recovering from injuries sustained this month.

CRUZ AZUL @CruzAzul



dio un juegazo y se encuentra en el XI Ideal de la jornada 10. ¡Capitán en el XI Ideal! 💙 @jesuscorona01 dio un juegazo y se encuentra en el XI Ideal de la jornada 10. ¡Capitán en el XI Ideal! 💙



@jesuscorona01 dio un juegazo y se encuentra en el XI Ideal de la jornada 10. https://t.co/1AaSyo1x41

Injured: Alexis Peña, Jaiber Jiménez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Liam Fraser, Derrick Etienne Jr.; Gyasi Zardes

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): José de Jesús Corona; Adrián Aldrete, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez

Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul will make the long trip to Columbus after a strenuous 1-1 draw against Puebla. This might affect their performance against the hosts, who have recorded a 2-1 win over Montreal on Sunday at the same venue.

Also Read

The hosts have returned to form in recent fixtures and despite a lengthy injury list look like the favorites here. La Máquina have struggled for form recently and could fall short against the Crew.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Cruz Azul.

Edited by Shardul Sant