Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Columbus Crew host DC United at Lower.com Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Columbus are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, tied on points with their opponents, having played a game more. Caleb Porter's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against DC United on Saturday.

DC United are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a win potentially taking them up to 4th. Chad Ashton's side have won their last two games on the trot and will look to take that momentum into the game against Columbus on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides having won three of their last five meetings, with Columbus Crew winning the other two.

Columbus came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2021.

Columbus Crew have the fourth best defense in the league, having conceded only nine goals in their eight games so far.

DC United are tied for the fifth best defense in the league, conceding 10 goals in their seven games.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Columbus will be without Luis Diaz and Kevin Molino due to injury. Meanwhile, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Moses Nyeman and Adrien Perez will all miss the game for DC United.

DC United should have enough quality to get past a poor Columbus side. We predict DC United will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 0-2 DC United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Columbus Crew vs DC United Betting Tips

D.C. United @dcunited



, Chad Ashton, and Donovan Pines speak to media ahead of our trip to Columbus.



#VamosUnited | #CLBvDC Confident and hungry heading into this weekend @ChrisDurkin0 , Chad Ashton, and Donovan Pines speak to media ahead of our trip to Columbus. Confident and hungry heading into this weekend 💪@ChrisDurkin0, Chad Ashton, and Donovan Pines speak to media ahead of our trip to Columbus.#VamosUnited | #CLBvDC

Tip 1 - Result: DC United Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Columbus have only scored two goals in their last six games, while DC United have one of the better defenses in the league)

Tip 3 - Ola Kamara to score ( The striker has scored four goals in six appearances so far this season)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan