Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

Columbus Crew are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on FC Cincinnati on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Crew played out a 2-2 draw against DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

Columbus Crew have an impressive recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won their last two home games against their local rivals, scoring three goals apiece in each match.

Columbus Crew are in excellent form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS - their best run in a season since 2018.

FC Cincinnati have also been impressive in recent weeks and are on a six-match unbeaten run at the moment - their best-ever streak in the MLS.

Cucho Hernandez has been in excellent form for Columbus Crew and has scored three goals in his last two games, coming on as a substitute in both matches.

Brenner has been impressive for FC Cincinnati and has bagged five goals and three assists in his last seven matches in the competition.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs. The Crew have assembled a formidable squad and have a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati @fccincinnati



We’ve got you covered! Join us for the official Can’t make it to Columbus for #HellIsReal We’ve got you covered! Join us for the official @Heineken_US Watch Party this Sunday at @mvpsportsgrille for giveaways, prizes, a DJ PrymeTyme set and more! Can’t make it to Columbus for #HellIsReal?We’ve got you covered! Join us for the official @Heineken_US Watch Party this Sunday at @mvpsportsgrille for giveaways, prizes, a DJ PrymeTyme set and more! https://t.co/14qKa40hBH

FC Cincinnati can pack a punch on their day and have amends to make against this particular opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 FC Cincinnati

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far