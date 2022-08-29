Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami outfit in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Herons suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew and Inter Miami are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

Inter Miami were unbeaten in five consecutive matches in the MLS this season before their 3-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week.

Gonzalo Higuain has registered goal contributions in each of his last four matches for Inter Miami and has managed two goals and two assists.

Alejandro Pozuelo has bagged two goals and three assists for Inter Miami this month but was sent off over the weekend and is now suspended for this match.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last four games in the MLS and have found the back of the net in each of their last five games in the competition.

Gregore has been shown nine yellow cards so far this season - the most for an Inter Miami player in the competition.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Gonzalo Higuain has found his shooting boots in the competition and will look to make the most of his purple patch on Wednesday.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Disfruta del segundo episodio de nuestra nueva serie, inspirada en la pasión de los más chicos, donde Taty conoce a sus ídolos Leo Campana y Drake Callender.



Full episode: #HinchasDesdeLaCuna - TatyDisfruta del segundo episodio de nuestra nueva serie, inspirada en la pasión de los más chicos, donde Taty conoce a sus ídolos Leo Campana y Drake Callender.Full episode: intermiamicf.co/Hinchas-Desde-… #HinchasDesdeLaCuna - Taty 🎥💓Disfruta del segundo episodio de nuestra nueva serie, inspirada en la pasión de los más chicos, donde Taty conoce a sus ídolos Leo Campana y Drake Callender.Full episode: intermiamicf.co/Hinchas-Desde-… https://t.co/agG1pjCtmv

Columbus Crew have improved over the past month and will need to step up in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 Inter Miami

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi