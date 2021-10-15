Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Inter Miami are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Columbus Crew on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to prove a point in this match.

Inter Miami are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a good record against Columbus Crew and have won the only game played between the two teams. Columbus Crew have never managed a victory against Inter Miami and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Inter Miami. Columbus Crew missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-L

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Team News

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Artur, Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, and Harrison Afful are injured and will not be able to feature against Inter Miami. Aidan Morris is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Artur, Kevin Molino, Perry Kitchen, Harrison Afful, Aidan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Columbus Crew this weekend. Christian Makoun has returned from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, Ian Fray, Ventura Alvarado, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (3-4-3): Evan Bush; Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Josh Williams; Milton Valenzuela, Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe, Steven Moreira; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nick Marsman; Leandro Pirez, Aime Mabika, Christian Makoun; Brek Shea, Blaise Matuidi, Gregore, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Robbie Robinson, Gonzalo Higuain

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a shocking slump over the past month and have conceded 12 goals in their last five games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this Saturday.

Columbus Crew have also struggled over the past year and will need to be at their best this weekend. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi