Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

Columbus Crew host Los Angeles FC at the Lower.com Field in the MLS on Saturday as both teams look to return to winning ways.

After their 3-0 win against DC United, the Crew failed to win their next two games, drawing 2-2 with New England Revolution and losing 2-0 against New York City FC. Caleb Porter's side are down in 11th position in the Eastern Conference standings, with just 13 points from 11 games.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, sit in second place in the other conference, with 23 points from 12 games, as many as leaders Austin but with an inferior goal-difference.

The California outfit have also struggled lately, going their last three games without a win. Their 2-2 draw with Philadelphia was followed by consecutive losses to Colorado Rapids and Austin.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have won both their previous meetings with the Crew - a 2-0 win in June 2018 and a 3-0 win in May 2019.

Columbus have conceded only 13 goals so far, with only three teams in the Eastern Conference conceding fewer - Philadelphia (9), New York City (10) and New York Red Bulls (12).

LAFC have scored 24 goals - the most in the Western Conference after only Austin FC (25).

With a draw and a defeat in their last two games, the Crew could go three games without a win for the second time this season.

LAFC are winless in their last three games and could go four in a row for the first time since October last year.

Los Angeles have also lost their last two games and risk losing a third in a row for the first time since September 2021.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Both teams have struggled in their last few outings, but Los Angeles have been the better of the two teams this campaign. They've been led by a potent attack that could cause Columbus problems. The visitors should come away with all three points here.

LAFC @LAFC



🎙️



#LAFC "After two losses I think it's a good chance to show the character and personality of this team. To get out of this situation and get back to winning and to the top of the table."🎙️ @11carlosV "After two losses I think it's a good chance to show the character and personality of this team. To get out of this situation and get back to winning and to the top of the table." 🎙️ @11carlosV #LAFC https://t.co/8l3NIwn2Qt

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Los Angeles.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav