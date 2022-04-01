Columbus Crew vs Nashville Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

Columbus Crew will welcome Nashville to Lower Field in an inter-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have got off to a great start in the competition and are unbeaten in their four games so far. With eight points to their name, they are second in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to their better goal difference over Chicago Fire and Orlando City.

Nashville, meanwhile, have just one win to their name and have picked up one point since their 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders in their opening fixture of the campaign.

This will be the first inter-conference game for the visitors and the third one for Columbus.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Nashville are yet to secure a win over their northern rivals, as two games have ended in draws and two in wins for Columbus.

In the three trips to Columbus, Nashville have failed to find the back of the net and have just one goal in four games.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven games dating back to the end of last season (W5 D2), winning all four home games.

Columbus Crew have the second-best attacking record in the league, with ten goals, while Nashville have the third-worst attacking record with just three goals.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Prediction

The hosts are in great touch at the moment, and in their two home games they have scored six goals and conceded just once. Lucas Zelarayan was voted the Player of the Month for March, bagging four goals and two assists in four games so far.

This will be the fifth consecutive away game for Nashville, failing to score in just one game. Though they have only scored once in the three other games.

Columbus are expected to continue their solid form. They should be able to maintain their unbeaten streak against the Tennessee-based outfit.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Nashville.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Nashville have not scored in the three games at Saturday's venue and have scored just three times this season).

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All four meetings in this fixture have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayan to score - Yes (He is the top scorer in the league with four goals and has already scored once against Nashville.)

